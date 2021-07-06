Analyzing Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cricut and Veeco Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 0 1 5 0 2.83 Veeco Instruments 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cricut currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential downside of 14.96%. Veeco Instruments has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Veeco Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Cricut.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut N/A N/A N/A Veeco Instruments -1.10% 7.88% 3.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cricut and Veeco Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 8.13 $154.58 million N/A N/A Veeco Instruments $454.16 million 2.57 -$8.39 million $0.62 37.55

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Veeco Instruments.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Cricut on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, thin film magnetic heads, and other semiconductor devices. The company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, hard disk drive, and photonics manufacturers; and research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

