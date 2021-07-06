Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.75 Per Share

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £305.69 million and a PE ratio of -13.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Julian Treger acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

