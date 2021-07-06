Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,450.00.
ANFGF opened at $19.73 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
