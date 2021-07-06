Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,450.00.

ANFGF opened at $19.73 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

