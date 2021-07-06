Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

AON opened at $239.59 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

