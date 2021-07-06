Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 105.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 28.11.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

