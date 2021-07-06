APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 139,398 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 116.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,398 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

