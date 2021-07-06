APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,649 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $186.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $186.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

