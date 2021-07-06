APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 351.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

