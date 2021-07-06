APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 224,052 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $176.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.