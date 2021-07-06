APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,150 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

