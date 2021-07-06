APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 169,869 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,869 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in News were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

