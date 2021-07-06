APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 25,032 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,032 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74,234 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,027.50, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.