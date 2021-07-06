APIX (APIX) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. APIX has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $3.51 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00969731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.62 or 0.08684849 BTC.

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

