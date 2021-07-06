Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,692 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.39. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

