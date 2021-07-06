APYSwap Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $304,525.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00134480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00167655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.88 or 0.99795312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.24 or 0.00958941 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,402,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

