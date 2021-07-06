Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Aqua Metals also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

AQMS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,415. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 2,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,320,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 484,179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 231,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

