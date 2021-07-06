Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce sales of $1.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,703. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

