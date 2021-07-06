Archon Capital Management LLC Has $20.39 Million Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,432 shares during the quarter. Domo comprises about 2.9% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

