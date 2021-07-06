Archon Capital Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 233.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,499,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Surgalign accounts for 0.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.26% of Surgalign worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

SRGA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 19,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

