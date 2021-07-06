Arion (ARION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $38,594.51 and approximately $53.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00134766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.64 or 0.99958711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.73 or 0.00943326 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,225,224 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

