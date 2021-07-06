Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $458,211.33 and approximately $4,187.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,207.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.52 or 0.06766107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.77 or 0.01493164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00405423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00159301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00649946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.05 or 0.00412343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00344687 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,897,443 coins and its circulating supply is 9,852,900 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

