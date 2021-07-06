Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 1,166,360 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 692.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,360 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.00% of Perrigo worth $54,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 42,787 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 135,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

