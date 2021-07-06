Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 744,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Sysco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,391,000 after buying an additional 78,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

SYY opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 174.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.