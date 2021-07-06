Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 289,089 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,089 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Polaris were worth $52,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.