Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,661. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.99. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

