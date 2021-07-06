Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,436 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises 2.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. 14,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

