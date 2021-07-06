Ashford Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

FEZ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 91,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,354. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

