Ashford Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 2.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $21,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,377.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

