Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

GGN remained flat at $$4.03 during trading on Tuesday. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,617. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

