Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,926 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 372.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

XSLV stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,277. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99.

