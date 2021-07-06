Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,130. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

