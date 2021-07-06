Ashford Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,207,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,361,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of CuriosityStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $17,974,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $2,823,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 25.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.36. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

