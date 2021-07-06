Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research firms have commented on ASPN. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $987.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.