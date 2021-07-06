Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $58,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Aspen Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Aspen Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $4,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.12. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,633. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.