Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,592 shares of company stock valued at $73,687,656. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

