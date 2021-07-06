Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

