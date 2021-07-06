Assetmark Inc. Has $80,000 Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,485 shares of company stock worth $8,387,631. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $339.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

