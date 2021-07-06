Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

