Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,571 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2,152.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.