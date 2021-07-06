Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

