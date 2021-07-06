Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

