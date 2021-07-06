Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.