Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after acquiring an additional 275,002 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

NYSE LYB opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

