Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Down 6.6%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 9,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 987,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

