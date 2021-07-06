Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

NYSE:ATH opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

