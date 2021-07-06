Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69. Athenex has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 306,177 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

