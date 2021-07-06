Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

AJG stock opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

