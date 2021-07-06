Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $81.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.