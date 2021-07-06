Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of ATLKY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

