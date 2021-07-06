Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATC. Barclays assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. CL King began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.88.

Atotech stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atotech will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATC. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $48,721,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

